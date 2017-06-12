Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Dep...

Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department adjusts practices in summer heat

It's hard not to get hot and sweaty after an hour of tennis practice in the afternoon heat, so the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department want to make sure kids stay safe and don't overheat on days. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that ended at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

