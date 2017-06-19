Cedar Rapids Museum of Art announces ...

Cedar Rapids Museum of Art announces new board members

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art welcomed five new board members for its upcoming fiscal year, beginning July 1. At the same time, six Board members are leaving at the end of their terms and four are renewing. The retiring members are John Ballard, Tom DeBoom, Wayne Flory, Karen Harpole, Quinn Pettifer, and Lisa Thirnbeck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl... 14 hr Red Crosse 28
Get Pain Meds and others Jun 18 Hilta 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16) Jun 7 MyThreeSons7 13
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 2 Sick boy 2
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... May '17 Booboo2019 1
The Jerry Shey Family May '17 Tim Shey 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC