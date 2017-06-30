Cedar Rapids man accused of attempted murder
Ronald Gonterman is accused of stabbing another man yesterday afternoon, near Babcock Access, off Swan Lake road in North Liberty. The Johnson County sheriff says they got a 911 call from a man saying he had been stabbed, but he didn't know where he was.
