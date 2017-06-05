Cedar Rapids hosts car show

On Friday 125 customized sports cars from all over the Midwest will roar on to the 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids around 5:30 p.m. Taylor McGurk, Director of Destination Development at GO Cedar Rapids, said hosting the event is a huge win for the community. "The residents of Cedar Rapids and the surrounding area are going to experience a once-in-a-lifetime caliber car show," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.