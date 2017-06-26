Cedar Rapids council members may cut time to use fireworks next time
Cedar Rapids city leaders decided to follow state law when it came to setting off fireworks inside the city. Now some council members want much tighter controls after plenty of noise complaints and calls to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl...
|28 min
|Guest2
|37
|Get Pain Meds and others
|Jun 18
|Hilta
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May '17
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC