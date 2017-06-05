Cedar Rapids City Council records now available online
Residents can now use the City of Cedar Rapids new Public Access Viewer tool to search and view many Cedar Rapids City Council public records from their own computers and mobile devices. The new search tool is available on the City's website at cedar-rapids.org.
