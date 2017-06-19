Cedar Rapids businesses prepare for President Trump's arrival
Hundreds, if not thousands of people, are expected to be out for President's Trump visit to Cedar Rapids. Both business workers and police say they just want the night to go smoothly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Pain Meds and others
|Jun 18
|Hilta
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|2
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|May '17
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Person
|16
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC