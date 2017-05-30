Carol Carlson calls it a career

Carol Carlson loves what she does. In fact, she can't imagine doing anything better than teaching English at the middle school level - especially literature - but come the end of this school year at Jackson County Central, she will be calling it quits and retiring.

