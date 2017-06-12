Blood drives to be held for citation forgiveness

In partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center , Park Cedar Rapids will be hosting Citation Forgiveness Blood Drives this summer to provide downtown parkers the opportunity to help those in need. The Citation Forgiveness Blood Drives will take place at 349 Fourth Avenue SE in the MVRBC Donor Bus on Thursday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Thursday, August 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In order to have a citation dismissed, participants must be present to donate blood at any of the Park Cedar Rapids hosted blood drives.

