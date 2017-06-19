'Beauty and the Beast' showing at Mem...

'Beauty and the Beast' showing at Memorial Stadium

Read more: KCRG

The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival and the Cedar Rapids Area Association of Realtors is hosting a showing of Beauty and the Beast at the Veterans Memorial Stadium. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. Friday with gates to the stadium opening at 6 p.m. There will also be free inflatable games.

