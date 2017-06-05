Area Residents Finding Ways to Beat t...

Area Residents Finding Ways to Beat the Heat

17 hrs ago Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

Hundreds attended the 31st annual Eddie Cochrane weekend in Albert Lea, including Steve Stone, who was one more than 200 people who entered a car in the event's car show. Stone, originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has racked up more than 550,000 miles on his 1963 Chevrolet Corvette, which he bought new when he was 18. When asked if he had opted for air conditioning in his Corvette, Stone joked, "the top down and the vents on."

