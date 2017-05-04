Vegas, Baby! Frontier adding flights ...

Vegas, Baby! Frontier adding flights from Cedar Rapids, Des Moines

The airline will fly from the Eastern Iowa Airport to Las Vegas three days a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The round trip flights will leave Las Vegas at 3:50 pm, arrive in Cedar Rapids at 8:53 pm, leave Cedar Rapids at 9:45 pm and land in Las Vegas at 11:01 pm.

