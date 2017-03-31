United Fire Group Inc Buys Enbridge Inc, Wells Fargo, Welltower Inc, Sells Spectra Energy Corp, ...

Cedar Rapids, IA, based Investment company United Fire Group Inc buys Enbridge Inc, Wells Fargo, Welltower Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Uniti Group Inc, sells Spectra Energy Corp, Endurance Specialty Holdings, Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp, Linear Technology Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Fire Group Inc. As of 2017-03-31, United Fire Group Inc owns 114 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.