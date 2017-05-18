Uber dangers: women in Eastern Iowa report harassment with Uber drivers

After a long night out, getting a ride home is now easier than ever, with ride-sharing companies, but when you get in that car, how can you be sure it's safe? "I got on my Uber app and ordered an Uber he called telling me was in the parking lot. I go outside to get in his car, opened the back door and he stops me and says no, no, no come up front," Fuller said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.