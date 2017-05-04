Tama's 5th Street east gateway project bid approved
Work to restore the historic Lincoln Highway Bridge is not part of the bid accepted Tuesday night for rebuilding most of East 5th Street in Tama. John Lloyd, city public works director, said grants from the State Historical Society and the Mansfield Foundation are being sought for the project.
