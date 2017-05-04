Tama's 5th Street east gateway projec...

Tama's 5th Street east gateway project bid approved

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Tama News-Herald

Work to restore the historic Lincoln Highway Bridge is not part of the bid accepted Tuesday night for rebuilding most of East 5th Street in Tama. John Lloyd, city public works director, said grants from the State Historical Society and the Mansfield Foundation are being sought for the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 3
News Andre' Bernier (Jun '10) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 24
Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12) Apr 15 Lori 108
Randy Mittman Apr '17 Class of 90 1
Trump - Working Class Hero? Mar '17 Tmacc 2
News In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 13
muhommed the pig licker Mar '17 UeatPigs 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,085 • Total comments across all topics: 280,853,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC