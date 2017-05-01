St. Paul schools cut payment to superintendent search firm for candidate surprise
The St. Paul School District will pay $5,000 less to the search firm it hired to help find its next superintendent, under an agreement reached last week. The moves comes after one of three finalists for the position - Orlando Ramos of the Milwaukee Public Schools - dropped out after the Star Tribune uncovered a bankruptcy filing in his recent past.
