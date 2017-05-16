Splash pads in Cedar Rapids reopening...

Splash pads in Cedar Rapids reopening for the summer this Sunday

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department says it will turn on the splash pads in parks throughout the city starting Sunday, May 21. There are splash pads at Cedar Valley Park, Cleveland Park, Daniels Park, Hayes Park, Hidder Park, Jacolyn Park, Noelridge Park, Redmond Park, Time Check Park and Twin Pines Park.

