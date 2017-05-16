Splash pads in Cedar Rapids reopening for the summer this Sunday
The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department says it will turn on the splash pads in parks throughout the city starting Sunday, May 21. There are splash pads at Cedar Valley Park, Cleveland Park, Daniels Park, Hayes Park, Hidder Park, Jacolyn Park, Noelridge Park, Redmond Park, Time Check Park and Twin Pines Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May 10
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May 10
|Person
|16
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May 4
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
|Andre' Bernier (Jun '10)
|May 4
|Dawn Fairbee
|24
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Apr '17
|Lori
|108
|Randy Mittman
|Apr '17
|Class of 90
|1
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Mar '17
|Tmacc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC