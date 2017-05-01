Smoke in cockpit forces emergency landing of commercial flight leaving O'Hare
A regional American Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at the DuPage County Airport after a report of smoke in the cockpit, officials said Monday. About 45 minutes after its scheduled departure from O'Hare International Airport, an American Eagle flight, SkyWest 2936 diverted to the DuPage airport, according to Marissa Snow, a spokeswoman for SkyWest Airlines.
