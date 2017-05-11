Pets for Vets to provide 60 more dogs for veterans
The Cedar Valley Humane Society will be able to provide 60 more dogs to veterans for free thanks to new funding. In it's first year, Pets for Vets paired 16 veterans with shelter dogs.The funding is all thanks to the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.
