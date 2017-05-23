New health building to be named for Cedar Rapids icons
The new Linn County Public Health and Child & Youth Development Services Building will be named for Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris, two icons in the Cedar Rapids community. Dr. Harris was the first black doctor in the Cedar Rapids area and died earlier this year.
