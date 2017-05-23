New Czech royalty announced in Cedar ...

New Czech royalty announced in Cedar Rapids

Read more: KCRG

A new Miss Czech-Slovak Iowa and the Czech Heritage Foundation's new Czech Royal Court were announced at the Houby Days celebration. Saddah Hadish of Cedar Rapids, daughter of Steve and Mari Hadish was crowned queen after modeling ethnic Czech costumes, a talent competition and interviews.

