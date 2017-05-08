New BBQ restaurant to open in Cedar Rapids next week
A Tulsa-based barbecue restaurant will open in Cedar Rapids on Thursday May 18. The restaurant will be located in the Fountains Shopping Center at 5300 Fountains Dr Suite 108. Restaurant founder and legendary football player Billy Sims will be in Cedar Rapids on May 19 and 20 to meet guests and sign autographs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May 4
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
|Andre' Bernier (Jun '10)
|May 4
|Dawn Fairbee
|24
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Apr 15
|Lori
|108
|Randy Mittman
|Apr '17
|Class of 90
|1
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Mar '17
|Tmacc
|2
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar '17
|UeatPigs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC