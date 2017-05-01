Mount Vernon's Wirf wins High School ...

Mount Vernon's Wirf wins High School Boys Outstanding Performer award at Drake Relays

Mt. Vernon's Tristan Wirfs was the runaway vote-getter for the Robert Kramme Award, given to the top boys high school competitor. Wirfs headlined a historic boys' shot put competition as four athletes launched throws of more than 60 feet.

