Low-flying helicopter near Cedar Rive...

Low-flying helicopter near Cedar River part of groundwater study

If anyone sees a low-flying helicopter carrying a torpedo-shaped object near the Cedar River, It's not an aircraft in trouble. Rather, what's you're seeing over the next few days in Cedar Rapids is all part of a groundwater survey for the city and the United States Geological Survey.

