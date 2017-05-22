Judge denies inmate's request for DNA testing in 2000 death
A judge has rejected an inmate's request to order new DNA testing in the 2000 slaying of a Cedar Rapids woman, a crime he insists he didn't commit. Judge Andrew Chappell declined Carloss Robinson's request for testing on items found in the apartment where Christina Sanoubane was found dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
