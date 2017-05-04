Irene McAleer
Irene McAleer 1927 - 2017 Irene McAleer, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, April 13, 2017. Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, April 20, 2017, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
