I-380 cameras no longer issuing tickets
Speed cameras on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids have stopped issuing tickets after a judge upheld a DOT order to move some and remove others. City spokesperson Maria Johnson confirmed to KCRG-TV9 the cameras stopped ticketing owners of cars caught speeding by the cameras after the judge's ruling on April 25th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Apr 15
|Lori
|108
|Randy Mittman
|Apr 6
|Class of 90
|1
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Mar '17
|Tmacc
|2
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar '17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|MyThreeSons7
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC