I-380 cameras no longer issuing tickets

Speed cameras on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids have stopped issuing tickets after a judge upheld a DOT order to move some and remove others. City spokesperson Maria Johnson confirmed to KCRG-TV9 the cameras stopped ticketing owners of cars caught speeding by the cameras after the judge's ruling on April 25th.

