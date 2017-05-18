Fairfax man accused of driving drunk, going wrong way down I-380
A 38-year-old Fairfax man is facing charges after police say he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 380 earlier this month. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says Nicholas Borders was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-380 traveling from Cedar Rapids into Johnson County around 1:58 a.m. early last Tuesday morning .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|10 hr
|Booboo2019
|1
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May 10
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May 10
|Person
|16
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May 4
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
|Andre' Bernier (Jun '10)
|May 4
|Dawn Fairbee
|24
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Apr '17
|Lori
|108
|Randy Mittman
|Apr '17
|Class of 90
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC