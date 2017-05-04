Ex-Iowa businessman faces new federal fraud charges
A former businessman already convicted for failing to pay employment taxes now faces new federal charges of mail and wire fraud, money laundering and theft. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cedar Rapids said in a written release Thursday that 61-year-old Darrell Smith was indicted last month on the charges.
