Employers Encouraged To Participate I...

Employers Encouraged To Participate In Laborshed Employment Study

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Democrat

The Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation will be working with Iowa Workforce Development's Regional Research Bureau to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Palo Alto County area. This study will define the areas from which Palo Alto County area employers draw their employees and will further examine that labor force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Jerry Shey Family Wed Tim Shey 1
Brian Oldham (Nov '10) Wed Person 16
News Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 3
News Andre' Bernier (Jun '10) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 24
Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12) Apr 15 Lori 108
Randy Mittman Apr '17 Class of 90 1
Trump - Working Class Hero? Mar '17 Tmacc 2
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC