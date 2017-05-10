Employers Encouraged To Participate In Laborshed Employment Study
The Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation will be working with Iowa Workforce Development's Regional Research Bureau to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Palo Alto County area. This study will define the areas from which Palo Alto County area employers draw their employees and will further examine that labor force.
