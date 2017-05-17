DNR rescues two at Coralville Reservoir after boat became stuck in mud Podhajsky 05/17/17 The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hoping a weekend event on the Coralville Reservoir will serve as a lesson for all boaters. The DNR says two Cedar Rapids residents had to be rescued on Saturday morning after their boat became stuck when they had passed a marker buoy.

