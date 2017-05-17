DNR rescues two at Coralville Reservoir after boat became stuck in mud
DNR rescues two at Coralville Reservoir after boat became stuck in mud Podhajsky 05/17/17 The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hoping a weekend event on the Coralville Reservoir will serve as a lesson for all boaters. The DNR says two Cedar Rapids residents had to be rescued on Saturday morning after their boat became stuck when they had passed a marker buoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May 10
|Tim Shey
|1
|Brian Oldham (Nov '10)
|May 10
|Person
|16
|Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11)
|May 4
|Dawn Fairbee
|3
|Andre' Bernier (Jun '10)
|May 4
|Dawn Fairbee
|24
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Apr '17
|Lori
|108
|Randy Mittman
|Apr '17
|Class of 90
|1
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Mar '17
|Tmacc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC