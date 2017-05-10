Dad with diabetic son confronts congr...

Dad with diabetic son confronts congressman

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

During a town hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a man whose diabetic son relies on Medicaid confronted Rep. Rod Blum about the American Health Care Act. The news that President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey did not come as a shock to everyone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Jerry Shey Family Wed Tim Shey 1
Brian Oldham (Nov '10) Wed Person 16
News Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 3
News Andre' Bernier (Jun '10) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 24
Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12) Apr 15 Lori 108
Randy Mittman Apr '17 Class of 90 1
Trump - Working Class Hero? Mar '17 Tmacc 2
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC