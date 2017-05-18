CRPD: Speeding has increased on I-380 near S-Curve

Cedar Rapids Police have announced data in response to concerns motorists have increased their speed on the interstate since the cameras were removed. Officials say based on ATEs at I-380 NB at Diagonal Drive, I-380 northbound and southbound at J Avenue NE, and I-380 southbound at 1st Avenue West, between the week of April 23-April 29 and May 7-May 13 , police say the number of vehicles speeding at 67 mph or higher has increased 79 percent.

