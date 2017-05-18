CRPD: Speeding has increased on I-380...

CRPD: Speeding has increased on I-380 near S-Curve

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KCRG

Cedar Rapids Police have announced data in response to concerns motorists have increased their speed on the interstate since the cameras were removed. Officials say based on ATEs at I-380 NB at Diagonal Drive, I-380 northbound and southbound at J Avenue NE, and I-380 southbound at 1st Avenue West, between the week of April 23-April 29 and May 7-May 13 , police say the number of vehicles speeding at 67 mph or higher has increased 79 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Jerry Shey Family May 10 Tim Shey 1
Brian Oldham (Nov '10) May 10 Person 16
News Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 3
News Andre' Bernier (Jun '10) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 24
Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12) Apr '17 Lori 108
Randy Mittman Apr '17 Class of 90 1
Trump - Working Class Hero? Mar '17 Tmacc 2
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC