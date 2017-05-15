Crews break ground on all-inclusive playground in Cedar Rapids
Crews on Monday broke ground on a the Variety Star Playground in Noelridge Park. It's an all inclusive playground in Cedar Rapids that will allow any child with any disability to use it.
Read more at KCRG.
