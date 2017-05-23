CR city council approves first reading of affordable housing complex that it nixed last year
A plan to build an affordable housing complex on the Northwest side of Cedar Rapids is now moving forward after stalling last year, but it's not without lingering concerns. The Cedar Rapids City Council approved Tuesday night zoning for the Crestwood Ridge Apartments in the first of three readings.
