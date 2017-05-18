Council hears presentation from PAWS ...

Council hears presentation from PAWS & More

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: The Washington Evening Journal

With a whole new Washington City Council full of people and having not been to a council meeting since they were seated, PAWS & More director Amber Talbot thought Tuesday evening would be a good time to speak with the council about what the program does. Using a multimedia presentation, Talbot described many of the services that the animal shelter provides to the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Evening Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... May 19 Booboo2019 1
The Jerry Shey Family May 10 Tim Shey 1
Brian Oldham (Nov '10) May 10 Person 16
News Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 3
News Andre' Bernier (Jun '10) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 24
Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12) Apr '17 Lori 108
Randy Mittman Apr '17 Class of 90 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,185,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC