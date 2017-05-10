Cedar Rapids adds third magnet school...

Cedar Rapids adds third magnet schools, teachers notice better student behavior

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCRG

A Magnet School is meant to balance out poverty rates by providing unique classes and programs that attract students from different backgrounds. Before becoming a Magnet school, Johnson STEAM Academy had 84 percent of students qualify for Free and Reduced lunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Jerry Shey Family 22 hr Tim Shey 1
Brian Oldham (Nov '10) 23 hr Person 16
News Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 3
News Andre' Bernier (Jun '10) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 24
Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12) Apr 15 Lori 108
Randy Mittman Apr '17 Class of 90 1
Trump - Working Class Hero? Mar '17 Tmacc 2
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,132 • Total comments across all topics: 280,930,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC