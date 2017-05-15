BROWNFIELD'S LEGENDARY LIVESTOCK MARKET REPORTER JERRY PASSER TO RETIRE May 17, 2017 Source: Brownfield news release In October of 2002 Jerry Passer came out of retirement, signing a 6-month agreement to cover livestock markets for Brownfield. Nearly 15 years later, the veteran farm broadcaster is hanging up his microphone.

