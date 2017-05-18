As summer approaches, city leaders urge youth to make good choices
Over the past couple years, multiple teens have died due to violence. Ahead of this summer, the NAACP and city leaders are reminding youth to make good decisions as school comes to an end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
