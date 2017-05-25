Affordable housing advocates try to d...

Affordable housing advocates try to dispell myths

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: KCRG

Members of the Cedar Rapids City Council barely approved a plan for the Crestwood Ridge affordable housing project Tuesday night. And affordable housing advocates say the intense opposition generated by the 45-unit complex illustrates some of the problems lower income families face in finding decent housing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... May 19 Booboo2019 1
The Jerry Shey Family May 10 Tim Shey 1
Brian Oldham (Nov '10) May 10 Person 16
News Carlisle Man Arrested for Second Degree Sexual ... (May '11) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 3
News Andre' Bernier (Jun '10) May 4 Dawn Fairbee 24
Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12) Apr '17 Lori 108
Randy Mittman Apr '17 Class of 90 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC