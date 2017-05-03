a Bachelora Chris Soules could go to ...

a Bachelora Chris Soules could go to prison for a really long time

It's very clear that Iowa investigators are trying to build a case, alleging that former "Bachelor" star Chris Soules had been drinking before his pickup crashed into a tractor trailer on the night of April 24, leading to the death of a 66-year-old farmer. On Monday, prosecutors in Buchanan County filed documents alleging that Soules bought beer at a convenience store right before he got behind the wheel of his pickup and that he was possibly drinking at the time of the crash, KCRG, the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids, Iowa reported.

