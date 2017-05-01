52 Faces: Jesse Torres

52 Faces: Jesse Torres

Uber driver Jesse Torres drives his 2014 Hyundai Veloster through Burlington on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Torres, who grew up in Chicago before serving as a master crew chief in the U.S. Air Force from 1992-2006, says he's always considered Burlington home and has been one of the most vocal advocates for Uber to come to his community.

