52 Faces: Jesse Torres
Uber driver Jesse Torres drives his 2014 Hyundai Veloster through Burlington on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Torres, who grew up in Chicago before serving as a master crew chief in the U.S. Air Force from 1992-2006, says he's always considered Burlington home and has been one of the most vocal advocates for Uber to come to his community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Apr 15
|Lori
|108
|Randy Mittman
|Apr 6
|Class of 90
|1
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Mar '17
|Tmacc
|2
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar '17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29 (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|MyThreeSons7
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC