Woman accused of stealing nearly $500K from work gets prison
A woman accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from a Mason City dental office has been given 41 months in prison. Mason City resident Pamela Mason was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Randy Mittman
|Apr 6
|Class of 90
|1
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Mar 28
|Tmacc
|2
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Mar 23
|iamdamooshimonstaa
|106
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar 17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar '17
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar '17
|MyThreeSons7
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC