US gas prices rise 3 cents over 2 weeks, to $2.46 a gallon
The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline jumped 3 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.46. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that consumers could see price increases slow as crude oil costs drop.
