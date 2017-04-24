?Trial delayed for man accused in Iowa City shooting
Trial delayed for man accused in Iowa City shooting Podhajsky 04/30/17 Trial has been delayed for a Cedar Rapids man accused in an Iowa City shooting. Judge Mary Chicchelly on Friday approved the continuance in the case of 51-year-old Victor Hall.
