Tonight Camp Courageous is dancing away the stigma

On Saturday, April 15th, 2017 Camp Courageous and Dancing Away the Stigma will hold a Dance Party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena, located at 1100 Rockford Rd SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Camp Courageous is a year-round recreational facility for individuals with special needs and is run on donations, without government assistance, formal sponsorship, or paid fundraisers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.