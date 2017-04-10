Temporary flood berms, levees in Cedar Rapids coming down soon
The temporary earthen berms and levees put up last September to fight off flooding in Cedar Rapids need to come down now. The Cedar Rapids city council approved a plan Tuesday to accept bids to remove all the dirt left in place since last Fall.
Read more at KCRG.
