Strong winds cause plenty of damage in eastern Iowa
Wind gusts that reached up to 40 mph this weekend caused plenty of damage in parts of eastern Iowa on Saturday night. Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that a tree fell on an RV in the Cedar Rapids area near Mount Vernon Road, and the people who were inside said they barely escaped.
