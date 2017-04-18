Six local students receive Dell Scholarships
Five seniors from two Brownsville Independent School District early college high schools and one from IDEA Frontier College Preparatory have been chosen to receive Dell Scholarships, which provide resources and mentoring beyond financial aid to ensure college success. Aisha Cantu, Sandy Martinez and Manolo Alvarez from Veterans Memorial Early College High School received 2017 Dell Scholarships, along with Ivan SaldaA a of IDEA Frontier College Prep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Apr 15
|Lori
|108
|Randy Mittman
|Apr 6
|Class of 90
|1
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Mar 28
|Tmacc
|2
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar '17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar '17
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar '17
|MyThreeSons7
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC