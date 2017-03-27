Sensory-friendly Easter Bunny visits Cedar Rapids mall
A sensory-friendly Easter Bunny was available for a few hours for children visiting Lindale Mall on Sunday, April 2, 2017 A sensory-friendly Easter Bunny was available for a few hours for children to take pictures with. Families could make reservations or stop in when walking by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump - Working Class Hero?
|Mar 28
|Tmacc
|2
|Free Moshi Monster Accounts (Jun '12)
|Mar 23
|iamdamooshimonstaa
|106
|In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|13
|muhommed the pig licker
|Mar 17
|UeatPigs
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29
|Mar '17
|None
|6
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died September 29th
|Mar '17
|MyThreeSons7
|3
|Christopher Murray pleads guilty to murder (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Nope
|218
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC